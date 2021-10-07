Project Magnum Will Have An Improved Grappling Hook
There are plans in motion to improve the grappling hook of Project Magnum to provide players with additional options for traversal and combat. Speaking with SegmentNext in a recent interview, Nat Games CEO Yonghyun Park stated that the grappling hook “can be used on all backgrounds and objects” in Project Magnum. Hence, players should not be concerned with the grappling hook only responding to certain or pre-defined areas in the game.segmentnext.com
