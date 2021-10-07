‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Sneak Peek: Addison Is Back.. and She Needs Meredith’s Help! (VIDEO)
Dr. Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) is back at Grey Sloan! And she gets the welcome she deserves in the first look at her return. As ABC puts it in the official logline for “Hotter Than Hell,” “Seattle’s favorite redhead” is back on Grey’s Anatomy in the October 14 episode. As for what exactly prompts this return, she “graces the Grey Sloan halls with her experience and expertise” and will be trying to help Richard (James Pickens, Jr.) teach the newest group of residents.www.tvinsider.com
