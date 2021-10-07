Editorial: WDFW kills its own credibility

Even when their boss says some of the wolves in the Togo Pack have to go, managers at the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife just don’t seem to be able to get the job done. That’s got a lot of people who live and run cattle in northeastern Washington...
Conservation groups have expressed outrage after the US Department of Agriculture revealed it killed eight young wolves in an Idaho forest. The pups were part of the Timberline pack, a group of wild wolves tracked and studied since 2003 by students at the local high school in Boise. Federal officials...
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife let a lethal-removal order expire Sunday without killing any wolves in the Togo pack in the Kettle River Range of northeast Washington. The department has not documented an attack on livestock in the pack’s territory for 40 days, agency spokeswoman Staci Lehman said...
The Washington State Department of Agriculture plans a multimillion dollar campaign to eradicate the crop-threatening Japanese beetle in Central Washington. The department has trapped more than 24,000 beetles in and around Grandview in Yakima County this summer and fall. It has requested $5.4 million to respond to the infestation over the next two years.
OLYMPIA - The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is inviting the public to submit written comment by October 21 on a proposed rule change for the 2022 spring black bear season. The proposed rule sets the spring black bear special permit limits. “We are seeking feedback on the...
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says it needs more money to bird dog energy proposals that might cover shrub-steppe habitat with solar panels. Fish and Wildlife has asked for $402,000 a year to hire a biologist, environmental planner and consultants to review solar projects and recommend ways to minimize damage to habitat.
OLYMPIA - The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has lifted fire restrictions as well as the temporary ban on target shooting on most department-managed lands. “People are welcome to build campfires and sight in their hunting rifles on lands managed by WDFW,” said Cynthia Wilkerson, Lands Division manager. “As always, we urge people to recreate responsibly and be cautious when doing activities that could spark a wildfire or cause other damage to habitat.”
A public hearing was held as part of the September meeting of the Massachusetts Fisheries and Wildlife Board which was held via Zoom on Tuesday. The recently approved license fee and stamp increases included a new pheasant and quail stamp, and the board was required to hold a public hearing before finalizing the action.
JACKSON — The state of Wyoming is prepared to petition for the authority to manage grizzly bears on its own, without support from neighboring states in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. “We believe it’s the right thing to do for Wyoming,” Wyoming Game and Fish Department Director Brian Nesvik told the...
The Biden administration continues to defend the Trump administration’s decision to remove wolves from the endangered species list, even as it evaluates whether hunting in Idaho and Montana are grounds for restoring and expanding protection. In the first court filing since the administration said it will review the status of...
A request for month-to-month $2,000 boost checks has had signatories from each state and keeping in mind that it’s functioning its approach to being one of the most marked petitions on the Change.org site, it’s probably not going to influence officials. Stephanie Bonin, a Colorado restaurant owner, begun the appeal...
About 18% of Southern Oregon hemp farms recently tested by state farm regulators either tested positive for “presumptive marijuana” or exceeded the crop’s THC limit. The Oregon Department of Agriculture conducted the recent testing campaign as part of a broader focus on enforcing hemp regulations. Operation Table Rock — which...
Millions of Americans have participated in the United States Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), getting access to basic food products that they might have otherwise been unable to afford. Given that SNAP is a federal program, it would be easy to assume that it functions relatively uniformly throughout the U.S. In practice, however, the presence of local SNAP offices, the way benefits are calculated, and varying regional economic circumstances result in some notable differences in SNAP benefits by state. This most apparent are the colloquial names of programs and the average amount of benefits offered per household.
STRATFORD, Calif. — Ramon Chavez was a 7-year-old in Culiacán, Mexico, when his parents told him that they were traveling to the United States. He thought he was going to Disneyland. They ended up in Stratford. Chavez spent his childhood and teenage years running around the small farming town in...
Since the 1990s, a growing number of states have begun replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day — a holiday meant to honor the culture and history of Native Americans. Both holidays are celebrated on the second Monday in October. More than 100 cities and several states have followed suit, observing Indigenous Peoples’ Day. President […]
Environmental groups want to convince a federal appeals court that farmers and ranchers are overly favored in the management of Klamath Basin national wildlife refuges. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is considering arguments by several environmental nonprofits that claim the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service hasn’t sufficiently scrutinized the impacts of livestock grazing, crop cultivation and pesticide spraying on the Klamath Basin National Wildlife Refuge Complex.
WDFW – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is currently seeking public comment on updates to a variety of fishing rules and regulations affecting state waters. The proposed changes would have several effects, including reclassifying bull trout, Dolly Varden, eastern brook trout, and lake trout from “trout” to...
CANYON CITY, Ore. — The Malheur National Forest’s plan to thin forests, use prescribed fires and remove timber on 40,000 acres will wrap up its 45-day comment period Oct. 12. Kate Cueno, a district planner with the U.S. Forest Service, provided an update on the Cliff Knox Project at the...
WDFW – Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife fishery managers are inviting the public to join them at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 26, for a virtual town hall to gather feedback ahead of the 2021-2022 coastal steelhead season. It marks the second meeting in a suite of public engagement opportunities...
Comments / 0