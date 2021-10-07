‘Lamb’ Review: Noomi has a little lamb whose fleece is not white as snow in the horror-fantasy from writer-director Valdimar Jóhannsson
From the land of the Icelandic queen Björk, comes the feature debut from writer-director Valdimar Jóhannsson, a horror-tinged fantasy that feels closer to H.G. Wells and Henry Selick over David Cronenberg. “Lamb” is ultimately a tale of loss, drenched in folklore, driven by the need to continue as a species with memorable performances by Noomi Rapace, Hilmir Snær Guðnason, and especially Björn Hlynur Haraldsson. A rousing debut, fresh from its US premiere at Fantastic Fest 2021, and one of the best films of the year.fortworthreport.org
