Football

South at Kenston football: Preview capsule for Oct. 8 game

By John Kampf
News-Herald.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecords: Kenston 6-1 (2-1 WRC), South 7-0 (3-0 WRC) Last week: Kenston def. Madison, 42-15, South def. Mayfield, 21-15 For the record: Though things are far from over, it looks like the Rebels and Bombers join Chardon as the top three teams still contending for a WRC title. Next week is South-Chardon, so stay tuned. … South is the fourth-ranked D2 team in Ohio, while Kenston is ninth-ranked in D3. Both teams are virtual locks for the playoffs, but this one is still worth a ton of computer points. … South has been stung by injuries, including QB Colin Quinlan and RB Tyrone Singleton. A.J. Hanslik has stepped in nicely at QB, and Andrew Osagie-Erese has played well at RB for the Rebels. No one has scored more than 15 points in a game on South’s defense this year. … Kenston, too, has had injury issues. QB Nikko Georgiou has missed four games. Freshman Dylan Krupp made his first varsity start last week and played well. That move allowed J.P. Germano to move back to receiver. Sean Patrick runs well behind the big offensive line. … A Kenston win keeps them in the WRC race. A South win likely means next week’s game with Chardon is for league supremacy.

