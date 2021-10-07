CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diesel stockpiles are at 20-year low as U.S. heads into winter

By Lucia Kassai
Seattle Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBooming intrastate trucking and lower production have left the U.S. with the fewest days of supply of heating oil in more than two decades ahead of the winter. Inventories of diesel used for heating and transportation are enough to meet 31.2 days of demand, that’s the tightest it has been for this time of the year since 2000, according to the Energy Information Administration.

john cashler
4d ago

that just great, that means truckers will have to pay more for fuel to deliver goods to stores, then naturally that cost get tacked onto what you purchase

