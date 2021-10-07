CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mentor, OH

Mentor at Solon football: Preview capsule for Oct. 8 game

By John Kampf
News-Herald.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecords: Mentor 3-4 (0-2 GCC), Solon 2-5 (0-2 GCC) Last week: Medina def. Mentor, 35-14, Brunswick def. Solon, 35-13 For the record: You’d have to go back a while to find the last time both the Cardinals and Comets were winless in league play when they met. Both teams are looking for momentum as the playoffs near — and both will qualify since 16 of the 17 teams in Division I, Region 1 will make the playoffs. … Mentor welcomed back QB Jacob Snow (hand injury) in last week’s loss to Medina. RB Brenden Panhorst (knee) remains out, but the Cardinals used Evan Harper to run and catch last week. They’ll want to continue to get the ball in his hands and leading receiver Mikey Norwood’s. … Solon comes into the game giving up an average of 35 points per game. The Comets are under first-year head coach Brian Wisniewski. Keep an eye on E.J. Taylor, a big playmaker for the Comets. Can Solon slow down Mentor’s offense now that Snow has returned?

www.news-herald.com

Comments / 0

 

