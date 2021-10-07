CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

CITY OF ST. LOUIS Affordable Housing Commission

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) – Tiny Homes. In response to the public health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 public health emergency, the City of St. Louis Affordable Housing Commission (AHC) is accepting proposals for activities that will assist in the reduction of City residents facing homelessness. Beginning 12 Noon, Friday, October 1, 2021, with funding from State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) made available by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the Affordable Housing Commission (AHC) will make available applications for Tiny Homes Proposals. The RFP and related documents can be found on the Affordable Housing Commission (AHC) website at http://www.stlouis-mo.gov/affordable-housing/tinyhomes. The AHC Tiny Homes proposal deadline is Monday, October 25, 2021, 4:00 p.m., CST. Questions concerning the RFP process may be directed to the Affordable Housing Commission at ahcslfrf@stlouis-mo.gov. AHC is an equal opportunity agency. Minority participation is encouraged.

www.stlamerican.com

