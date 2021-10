The storms and their side effects have closed a Colorado Highway north of Craig. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, Highway 13 had to be closed on Saturday due to debris on the roadway after a mudslide. While crews were working to reopen the road, as of early Monday morning, only one lane was able to be reopened for alternating traffic. The closure is between County Road 183 and the Wyoming border 34 miles north of Craig from mile 91.5 to 128. Travelers can expect alternating traffic and are urged to use caution. Part of the closure overlaps with road work scheduled to begin on Highway 13 this Wednesday. During the roadwork both shoulders will be closed creating a width limit.

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO