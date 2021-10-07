Help Wanted

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe Town of Eclectic Currently accepting bids for a Grade IV Wastewater treatment plant operator certified in Alabama. All bidders must be ADEM Certified Operators and have at least five year's experience overseeing plant operations of .175 MGD or greater. In addition, they must provide their own liability insurance and have experience with biosolids land application treatment distribution. They will be responsible for maintaining all aspects of the Town of Eclectic's wastewater facility and includes all ADEM reporting. Full descriptions of services to be performed both daily and yearly are available at Town Hall, in the Town Clerk's office, which may be contacted by phone 334-541-4429 or by email at townclerk@townofeclectic.com Bids will be accepted from now until October 25, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.

