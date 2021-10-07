Joe Misiti and Mimi Coenen: CareerSource Helps Fill Jobs
Partnership Makes Manufacturing Company Recruiter a Superhero. As the recruiter for American Builders Supply, Joe Misiti often finds himself looking for as many as five new employees at a time for any of the company’s 10 locations around the state and its corporate headquarters in Sanford. It’s a personal victory for him when he can meet someone, connect with that person and get the job candidate into an interview on the same day.www.i4biz.com
