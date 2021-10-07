CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roseville, MI

Shooting suspect surrenders to Roseville police

By Brian Louwers
candgnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROSEVILLE — A man accused of shooting his daughter’s boyfriend in Roseville surrendered to police and now faces attempted murder and weapons charges. According to Deputy Chief Mitch Berlin, of the Roseville Police Department, Stanley Wilson, 51, of Eastpointe, made contact with investigators through an attorney and arranged to surrender Sept. 18. Wilson is accused of shooting a 27-year-old man in the 26000 block of La Salle Court, near Gratiot Avenue and Frazho Road, at about 8 p.m. Sept. 16.

www.candgnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

New FDA guidance aims to drastically cut salt in food supply

The Food and Drug Administration is asking food manufacturers and restaurants to cut the salt in their products over the coming 2½ years, hoping to reduce Americans' overall sodium intake by 12 percent. The sweeping recommendation, announced Wednesday, is expected to cover a wide variety of foods — from chain...
FOOD SAFETY
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and a capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eastpointe, MI
Roseville, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Roseville, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Murder#La Salle Court#District Court

Comments / 0

Community Policy