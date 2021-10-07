Shooting suspect surrenders to Roseville police

ROSEVILLE — A man accused of shooting his daughter’s boyfriend in Roseville surrendered to police and now faces attempted murder and weapons charges. According to Deputy Chief Mitch Berlin, of the Roseville Police Department, Stanley Wilson, 51, of Eastpointe, made contact with investigators through an attorney and arranged to surrender Sept. 18. Wilson is accused of shooting a 27-year-old man in the 26000 block of La Salle Court, near Gratiot Avenue and Frazho Road, at about 8 p.m. Sept. 16.