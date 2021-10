Duane "Dog" Chapman may have his fans, but members of the law enforcement community are not among them. A former FBI agent even told the New York Post this weekend that Chapman's own search for Brian Laundrie could "sabotage" what law enforcement is doing. Earlier this month, the vice president of the Flordia Bail Agents Association told the Daily Mail Chapman could be charged with kidnapping if he took Laundrie into custody against his will. Laundrie is the person of interest in the death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO