Letter to the editor: Reminder of Food Distribution rules

At our September Cambridge Food Distribution many people entered the fairgrounds before 1 p.m., of which has been against our well published policy for several years. Many who entered the fairground said it was after 1 p.m. however three board members’ cell phones indicated it was before. As a matter of fact we started a line for those coming according to the 1p.m. policy at 12:58 p.m. Some of the guests who arrived early began to use foul language when they were not immediately released to get their food, which is very inappropriate, and will not be tolerated in the future. Those individuals will be asked to leave immediately and not allowed to get food for three months.