News Dump Ep. 66: Give Me Liberty or Give Me FreedomWeen

Ali Abdul, also known as player 199, was too pure for Squid Game. He has quickly become one of the most loveable, honest and kind characters ever in TV history. We all knew Ali was a fan-favourite when we watched him save Gi-hun in Red Light, Green Light. We saw him build solid friendships, like his one with Sang-Woo (player 218). But I guess this made Ali’s death even more heartbreaking when Sang-Woo tricked him during the fourth game in episode six. The death of Ali really struck a chord with fans of the show. So much so that we will literally believe any theory that tells us our Squid Game king, Ali, is alive and not dead.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO