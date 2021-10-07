News Dump Ep. 66: Give Me Liberty or Give Me FreedomWeen
On the 66th episode of News Dump, Aaron VanTuyl, Franklin Taylor and Eric Schwartz discuss the potential candidates for the open county commissioner spot, get into Booooocoda’s Halloween festivities, wonder when they’ll get invited to the Artober judging panel, and misinterpret the implications of FreedomWeen. Brought to you by SUMMIT FUNDING! Listen to past episodes or subscribe here: https://apple.co/3sSbNC5.www.chronline.com
