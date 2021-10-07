Treasury secretary on debt ceiling debate: ‘It’s flirting with a self-inflicted crisis’

With Congress locked in a partisan standstill that could take weeks to end, the possibility that the looming U.S. debt ceiling crisis could be temporarily halted by the Treasury Department approving the minting of a trillion-dollar platinum coin has been floating in the ether. If that were to happen, the coin would bridge the gap between money running out and lawmakers raising the ceiling, which most people expect will utimately come to fruition. But it still sounds like such a move would be one of last resort, and even that could be a generous description.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO