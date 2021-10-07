CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Treasury secretary on debt ceiling debate: ‘It’s flirting with a self-inflicted crisis’

ksfo.com
 5 days ago

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday that the debate over the US debt ceiling amounts to “flirting with a self-inflicted crisis” but that everyone “breathed a sigh of relief” after Democrats and Republicans reached a deal to avert economic disaster. “It’s important that we have met that deadline and didn’t...

www.ksfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

House approves short-term increase to nation’s debt limit, sending measure to Biden

Members of the House on Tuesday pushed through a short-term increase to the nation’s debt limit, ensuring the federal government can continue fully paying its bills into December and temporarily averting an unprecedented default that would have decimated the economy. The $480 billion increase in the country’s borrowing ceiling cleared the Senate last week on a party-line vote. […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

Pelosi backs debt ceiling proposal that would allow Treasury to raise limit

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi indicated Tuesday that she would support a proposal that would eliminate the need for Congress to hold regular votes to raise the debt ceiling. Under the proposal introduced by House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth, D-Ky., and Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Pa., the Treasury Secretary would have authority to raise the debt ceiling at their discretion, while Congressional lawmakers would vote only if they wished to overrule a hike.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erin Burnett
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Janet Yellen
Deadline

House Passes Debt Limit Extension To Avert U.S. Default

The House on Tuesday passed an extension of the debt ceiling, averting the threat of a default until at least Dec. 3. The vote was 219-206, a party line vote for the $480 billion increase. The legislation now goes to President Joe Biden, who plans to sign it. The Senate passed an extension last week, after a standoff between Democrats and Republicans. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been insistent that Democrats bear responsibility as they look to pass massive new infrastructure and social policy legislation. But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer noted that the raising of the debt ceiling, typically bipartisan,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Yellen says 'confident' US will implement global minimum tax

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday she was "confident" Congress would pass legislation to implement a global tax agreement in the United States enacting a minimum international tax on big corporations. The OECD-brokered deal, which sets a global tax of 15 percent, is aimed at stopping international corporations from slashing tax bills by registering in nations with low rates. "I am confident that what we need to do to come into compliance with the minimum tax will be included in a reconciliation package," Yellen told ABC's "This Week," referring to the federal budget bill currently being debated in Congress. The multi-trillion dollar spending package is the cornerstone of President Joe Biden's economic agenda.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Us Treasuries#Government Debt#Treasury Bills#Democrats#Republicans#Cnn#Outfront#Americans#Social Security#Senate#House
mediaite.com

Treasury Sec. Yellen Says ‘It’s Become Increasingly Damaging’ to Have a Debt Ceiling: Leads to ‘Politically Dangerous Conflicts’

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday night it’s become “increasingly damaging” for the United States to set a debt ceiling. The Senate is expected to take up a vote to raise the debt ceiling until December, an agreement reached by Democratic and Republican leaders. Senate GOP Whip John Thune said they have the votes, but earlier Thursday night, former President Donald Trump attacked Mitch McConnell and said Republicans shouldn’t vote for “this terrible deal.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
The Week

Minting a trillion-dollar coin to solve debt ceiling crisis a 'gimmick,' Treasury chief Yellen says

With Congress locked in a partisan standstill that could take weeks to end, the possibility that the looming U.S. debt ceiling crisis could be temporarily halted by the Treasury Department approving the minting of a trillion-dollar platinum coin has been floating in the ether. If that were to happen, the coin would bridge the gap between money running out and lawmakers raising the ceiling, which most people expect will utimately come to fruition. But it still sounds like such a move would be one of last resort, and even that could be a generous description.
U.S. POLITICS
mediaite.com

‘Catastrophic’: Treasury Secretary Sounds Alarm on Economic Recession if Congress Fails to Raise Debt Ceiling

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday predicted an impending recession if Congress failed to raise the debt ceiling. “I do regard Oct. 18 as a deadline,” Yellen said in an interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box. It would be catastrophic to not pay the government’s bills, for us to be in a position where we lacked the resources to pay the government’s bills. I fully expect it would cause a recession as well.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says she wants to abolish the 'destructive' debt limit because it makes no sense to limit Treasury's ability to pay bills approved by Congress

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testified Thursday that she'd like to do away with the debt limit because it made no sense to limit the Treasury Department's ability to borrow money to pay bills already approved by Congress. 'When Congress legislates expenditures and puts in place tax policy that determines taxes,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Psaki rails against senators for treating debt ceiling debate like a ‘game’

White House press secretary Jen Psaki hammered Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and other GOP senators on Thursday for quotes she said were indicative that the party was treating a potential economic collapse caused by the US defaulting on its debt like a “game”.From the White House press podium at Thursday’s briefing, she read out statements from several Republicans, stating that they were “playing politics with an economic catastrophe” and “treating a calamity for working families like a DC game”.“Let me give you some examples. Senator Rick Scott, and this is a real quote I will note: ‘This is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ktbb.com

Treasury secretary warns of ‘calamity’ if Congress doesn’t raise debt limit

(WASHINGTON) -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday that if Congress doesn't raise the debt ceiling by the deadline it would be a ‘calamity.’. Testifying before the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs alongside Federal Reserve System Chairman Jerome Powell, Yellen said the U.S. would hit its debt limit in less than three weeks, on Oct. 18.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

US Congress averts default with stop-gap debt limit hike

US lawmakers rubber-stamped a short-term bill to lift the nation's borrowing authority Tuesday, averting the threat of a first-ever debt default -- but only for a few weeks. The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives voted along party lines to pass the stop-gap $480 billion hike, which advanced from the Senate last Thursday after weeks of heated debate. "It's about the kitchen table, it's about our economy, the global economy, but it's also about our constitution which says the full faith and credit of the United States shall not be in doubt," Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters ahead of the vote. Democratic leaders had spent weeks underlining the havoc that a default would have wrought, including the loss of six million jobs and $15 trillion in household wealth as well as increased costs for mortgages and other borrowing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

House sends debt limit hike to Biden, staving off default

Members of the House on Tuesday pushed through a short-term increase to the nation's debt limit, ensuring the federal government can continue fully paying its bills into December and temporarily averting an unprecedented default that would have decimated the economy.The $480 billion increase in the country's borrowing ceiling cleared the Senate last week on a party-line vote. The House approved it swiftly so President Joe Biden can sign it into law this week. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had warned that steps to stave off a default on the country's debts would be exhausted by Monday, and from that point,...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy