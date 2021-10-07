CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senators' Colin White (shoulder) expected to be out 4-6 months

Ottawa Senators center Colin White is expected to undergo surgery on his dislocated shoulder and be sidelined four-to-six months, head coach D.J. Smith announced Thursday. White, 24, sustained the injury after administering a check on Dave Kampf during the first period of the Senators' preseason game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. Smith said the following day that White was in line to miss a "significant amount of time."

