Global Office Furniture Market Size 2021, Share, Growth, Industry Trends, Key Players, and Research Report 2026

thedallasnews.net
 5 days ago

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Office Furniture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global office furniture market reached a value of around US$ 71 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2026.

www.thedallasnews.net

