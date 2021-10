Necessity is often touted as the mother of invention and when it comes to wanting to pop open a bottle of wine when you can't find a corkscrew, that primary force of need, coupled with want, is a strong motivator. Per Country Life, it might surprise you to learn that the first recorded tool used to open wine bottles with corks was a gun worm. This device's original use was to dislodge musket balls when they got stuck in the barrel of a gun. The soldier would take his gun worm and drill down into the lead bullet with the screw-like head of the device to pull it up and remove it. But by 1681, it was trending as a device that could be used to also remove corks from wine bottles.

DRINKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO