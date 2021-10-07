CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Public Notices

Columbia Star
 5 days ago

2021-CP-40-04083 LoanCare, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Kingdom Connected Investments, LLC, as Co- Trustee of the Jimmie Lightner Residence Trust; Jimmie Lightner, as Co- Trustee of the Jimmie Lightner Residence Trust; Jimmie Lightner a/ k/ a Jimmy Lee Lightner a/k/a Jim Lightner; Lawanda Yvonne Conyers; Richard Boyd; Maidis Boyd; Ghost Clouds 1 LLC; Gatewood Homeowners’ Association, Inc.; South Carolina Department of Revenue, Defendant(s). TO THE DEFENDANT(S) ABOVE NAMED: YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend by answering the Complaint in this action, a copy of which is hereby served upon you, and to serve a copy of your Answer on the subscribers at their offices at 3800 Fernandina Road, Suite 110 Columbia, SC 29210, within thirty ( 30) days after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service; except that the United States of America, if named, shall have sixty ( 60) days to answer after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service; and if you fail to do so, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. TO MINOR( S) OVER FOURTEEN YEARS OF AGE, AND/ OR TO MINOR( S) UNDER FOURTEEN YEARS OF AGE AND THE PERSON WITH WHOM THE MINOR( S) RESIDES, AND/ OR TO PERSONS UNDER SOME LEGAL DISABILITY: YOU ARE FURTHER SUMMONED AND NOTIFIED to apply for the appointment of a guardian ad litem within thirty (30) days after the service of this Summons and Notice upon you. If you fail to do so, application for such appointment will be made by Attorney for Plaintiff. YOU WILL ALSO TAKE NOTICE that Plaintiff will move for an Order of Reference or the Court may issue a general Order of Reference of this action to a Master-in-Equity/Special Referee, pursuant to Rule 53 of the South Carolina Rules of Civil Procedure. YOU WILL ALSO TAKE NOTICE that under the provisions of S.C. Code Ann. § 29-3-100, effective June 16, 1993, any collateral assignment of rents contained in the referenced Mortgage is perfected and Attorney for Plaintiff hereby gives notice that all rents shall be payable directly to it by delivery to its undersigned attorneys from the date of default. In the alternative, Plaintiff will move before a judge of this Circuit on the 10th day after service hereof, or as soon thereafter as counsel may be heard, for an Order enforcing the assignment of rents, if any, and compelling payment of all rents covered by such assignment directly to the Plaintiff, which motion is to be based upon the original Note and Mortgage herein and the Complaint attached hereto.

