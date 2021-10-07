CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Notice of Unclaimed Vehicles/Public Sale

Columbia Star
 5 days ago

SALE The following vehicles are subject to towing, repair and/or storage liens; are declared to be abandoned pursuant to Section 56-5- 5810, 56-5-5635 and/or 29- 15-10 SC Law as Amended; and are in the custody of A-First Towing Services, 1004 Craven St., Columbia, SC 29203 1. 1986 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme 2S, Vin# 1G3GR47Y2GR348332, Owner: Marcell Nicholas 4679 Fort Jackson Blvd. Apt J7 Columbia, SC 29209-1161 2. 2006 Infiniti M35 SD, VIN# JNKAY01F66M263612 Owner: Faith Outen 113 Scioto Dr. Columbia, SC 29203-1221 3. 2003 Ford Explorer SU vin# 1FMYU60E73UB56499 Owner: Geico 3896 Stewarts Lane Nashville, TN 37218 4. 2006 Kia Sportage SU vin# KNDJF724267185938 owner: Jasmin Powell 141 Parkway Cir. Columbia, SC 29203-1449 5. 2009 Lincoln MKS 4s SD vin# 1LNHM93R39G612764 owner: David Anderson II 847 Easter St. Columbia, SC 29203-5147 Lien: Citizens Bank PO Box 255587 Sacramento, CA 95865-5587 6. 2010 Lincoln MKZ SD vin# 3LNHL2GC1AR611156 owner: Kareem Shivers 2318 Eagle Dr. North Charleston, SC 29406- 4737 lien: US Auto Finance PO BOX 1073 Wilmington, DE 19899- 1073 7. 2007 Ford Expedition SU vin# 1FMFU17587LA71053 owner: Titania Simon 400 Greenlawn Dr. Apt H7 Columbia, SC 29209-2526 lien: Wells Fargo Financial PO BOX 53439 Phoenix, AZ 85072-3439 The owner/lienholder may reclaim vehicle within fifteen (15) days of this notice by paying to the custodian of the vehicle all charges authorized by law. Additional storage and/or processing costs may be added after the date of this notice. The failure of the owner/lienholder to exercise their right to reclaim the vehicle within the time provided may be deemed a waiver of all right, title and interest in the vehicle and their consent to sale of the vehicle at public auction. Public sale will take place at the business of the custodian of the vehicle at 10 a.m. on the first Monday of the month following the expiration of 30 days from the date of this notice.

