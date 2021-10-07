Frayle European Tour Starts Oct. 27; Playing Desertfest Belgium and More
Kudos to Cleveland’s Frayle on getting out of the country. I didn’t even know the EU was taking us filthy, disease-spreading Americans at this point, and now that I think about it, it’s kind of a surprise they ever did. Nonetheless, supporting last year’s 1692, the witchly outfit head abroad starting at the end of this month for shows in Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium, where they’re set to make a return to Desertfest Belgium at its first Ghent edition — they also played in 2018. I guess Sean Bilovecky and Gwyn Strang have a knack for paperwork as well as atmospheric heavy. Fair enough.theobelisk.net
Comments / 0