How To Watch Rugrats Streaming Online
A Rugrats Passover was groundbreaking: It was one of the only Passover specials ever at the time of its 1995 premiere, and to this day is one of the only children's shows to depict Passover at all. (Naturally, because it was a kids' show featuring babies, some details of the story of the Exodus were different, including some of the plagues, to avoid scaring young viewers.) Rugrats provided Jewish representation for children that was (and largely remains) lacking.www.neworleanssun.com
