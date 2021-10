LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri Supreme Court judge has ruled that Jackson County judges cannot preside over an evidentiary hearing to determine if a Kansas City man should be exonerated in a triple murder case from 1979. The court ruled Thursday that judges in the 16th Judicial Circuit, which includes most of Kansas City, must be prohibited from presiding over an evidentiary hearing for Kevin Strickland. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt had argued that all the circuit judges should be recused from the hearing because of a perceived bias in favor of Strickland. Chief Justice Paul Wilson said in a ruling Thursday the judges must be removed to avoid even the appearance of partiality or impropriety.

JACKSON COUNTY, MO ・ 12 DAYS AGO