Public Safety

Ex-SS camp guard, aged 100, on trial for 3,518 deaths

By Annegret Hilse Reuters
Union Leader
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEURUPPIN, Germany - A former SS guard, now 100 years old, hobbled into a German courtroom on a walking frame on Thursday to face charges of helping to send more than 3,000 people to their deaths in a Nazi concentration camp during World War Two. Prosecutors say Josef S., a...

www.unionleader.com

International Business Times

Former Nazi Death Camp Secretary, 96, Stands Trial

A 96-year-old former secretary at a concentration camp will go on trial in Germany Thursday, one of the first women implicated in Nazi-era crimes to be prosecuted in decades. Irmgard Furchner is charged with complicity in the murders of more than 10,000 people at the Stutthof camp in occupied Poland.
EUROPE
wymt.com

Trial begins for former guard accused in inmate's death

WATCH | Kentucky man donates car to man in need instead of selling it. One day, while William Ross was on his normal two-mile walk to his job at the Georgetown Cracker Barrel, he saw something he could really use, a ride. Knott County at 5:30pm. Updated: 2 hours ago.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
#Crimes Against Humanity#Nazi Concentration Camps#Extermination Camps#Ex Ss#Neuruppin#Ss Guard#German#The Nazi Party#Jews#Soviet#French
The Independent

100-year-old Nazi camp guard goes on trial in Germany

A 100-year-old former concentration camp guard has gone on trial for assisting in the murder of thousands of prisoners in Berlin during the Second World War. The centenarian, a member of the Nazi party’s paramilitary SS, is charged with 3,518 counts of accessory to murder after allegedly standing guard in the watchtower at Sachsenhausen concentration camp between 1942 and 1945.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Nazi Camp Guard, 100, Stays Silent as Murder Trial Begins

A 100-year-old man who worked as Nazi concentration-camp guard during World War Two refused to make a statement Thursday as he went on trial for allegedly assisting in the murder of more than 3,000 prisoners. The man, only identified as Josef S due to German privacy laws, obscured his face with a binder as he entered the Neuruppin state court in a wheelchair. The man is alleged to have worked at the Sachsenhausen camp—where an estimated 40,000 to 100,000 prisoners were killed—between 1942 and 1945. He’s charged with 3,518 counts of accessory to murder and is the oldest Nazi-era defendant to stand trial to date. Authorities have judged him to be fit enough to stand trial despite his age. Since the war, the man has reportedly lived in the Brandenburg area, where he worked as a locksmith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

2 men guilty of lawyer's murder that shocked the Netherlands

Two men were convicted Monday and sentenced to 30 years in prison for the murder of a Dutch lawyer who represented a witness in a high-profile criminal case against suspected gangland bosses, a slaying that shocked the nation and sparked calls for a tougher crackdown on organized crime.The lawyer, 44-year-old Derk Wiersum, was gunned down on Sept. 18, 2019, outside his home in Amsterdam by a man who then fled in a getaway car that was waiting nearby. Police found DNA traces of both defendants in the getaway car and other vehicles used in the days before the shooting...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Gazette

Letecia Stauch will stand trial for murder, judge rules

Letecia Stauch, the El Paso County woman charged with killing her 11-year-old stepson last year, will stand trial for murder, a judge ruled Thursday. Letecia Stauch hearing: Blood stains from Gannon Stauch's bedroom among evidence presented. District Judge Gregory Werner ruled there was enough evidence for her to stand trial...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
The Independent

