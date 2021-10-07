CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Other Times We Learned the Zodiac Killer's 'True' Identity

By Rae Alexandra
KQED
Cover picture for the articleYesterday morning, an investigative group calling themselves the Case Breakers announced that they'd found the true identity of the Zodiac Killer. The group, comprised of of 40 former police officers, journalists, and military intelligence personnel, assert that the notorious Bay Area serial killer was, in fact, a man named Gary Francis Poste. Poste apparently shared certain identifying marks with the Zodiac—forehead scars and a shoe size—and one witness that spoke to the team said that he saw Poste burying weapons in the woods.

