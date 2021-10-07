5 Other Times We Learned the Zodiac Killer's 'True' Identity

Following a new report that the Zodiac Killer's identity has allegedly been found, actor Mark Ruffalo shared a dubious reaction to the news. Ruffalo starred in the 2007 movie Zodiac, which was a dramatized version of the investigation to find the killer. Taking to Twitter, Ruffalo responded to the news by quipping that he's "been down this road before" and remembers "a movie about it." This was a clear reference to the past thriller film. Ruffalo then pointed out that "every few years" there are investigation announcements claiming that someone "figured it out." However, the actor says he hopes "they got the guy" this time.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO