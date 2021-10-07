CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction

WELLSTON STATION STABILIZATION

St. Louis American
Cover picture for the articleVanstar Construction is accepting subcontractor proposals to rehab Wellston Station at 6111 Dr Martin Luther King Dr. Primary scope: demo/abatement/masonry/carpentry/siding/roof/carpentry. Contact Erin ehugeback@vanstarconstruction.com / 314-770-2400 for more info. This project has MBE/WBE business, workforce, Section 3 goals.

www.stlamerican.com

