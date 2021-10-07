WELLSTON STATION STABILIZATION

Emergency Rental Assistance Program Funding 2.0 - Bid Number 1377. The St. Louis County Department of Human Services received from the United States Department of Treasury $29,864,463,43 for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program 2.0 (ERAP). We are seeking a proposer to develop, implement, and administer a program to disburse the Emergency Rental Assistance Program funding. The funds must be used to aid eligible households that have difficulty making timely payments of rent and utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The services needed include consulting technical solutions, case management and other components necessary to develop, implement, and operate the program. Request For Proposal details and specifications can be obtained at the St. Louis County Vendor Self Service RFPs webpage located at: https://stlouisco.munisselfservice.com/Vendors/default.aspx.

REAL ESTATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO