Great American Stories: Staying Safe

By Carl M. Cannon
Fairfield Sun Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight years ago today, Americans found themselves amid a lengthy, and ultimately pointless, government shutdown. Ostensibly, the nation's two major political parties were fighting over how to finance the Affordable Care Act. The larger picture, which will sound familiar, was that Democrats wanted to spend more money than they were willing to raise in taxes, while congressional Republicans -- who had spent freely during George Bush's presidency -- magically rediscovered their fiscally prudent muscle memory after a Democrat moved into the White House.

