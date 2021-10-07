New Student-Family Lounges in CLO and LSF

COVID testing site change met with mixed reactions from students and workers. The Mountain View Room in the L.P. Young Student Center has a new job this semester, acting as the site for COVID-19 testing for students and faculty, a job performed last semester by the gymnasium space in the recreation center. This room is noticeably smaller than the recreation center. The new setting has up to three individuals administering tests to up to four students at a time, in contrast to up to four individuals administering tests to up to six students with the old set-up. Another marked difference between the testing sites from last semester to the current one is the lack of place-markers for people waiting in line for check-in, as the recreation center had dedicated lines for each check-in “station,” with X-marks made with tape on the recreation center floor leading up to the stations, each X distanced approximately six feet from the next.

KEENE, NH ・ 7 DAYS AGO