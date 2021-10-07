CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

New Student-Family Lounges in CLO and LSF

pnw.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are committed to making PNW a welcoming and inclusive campus and to supporting a variety of students’ needs. PNW has created Student-Family Study Lounges on the Hammond and Westville campuses as a way to help PNW students with children study and engage with fellow students. Each of these lounges...

www.pnw.edu

Comments / 0

Related
thesuffolkjournal.com

Commuter lounge welcomes students back to campus

Suffolk’s student commuter lounge has reopened this semester after being utilized as a COVID-19 test site last year. The lounge, located on the first floor of 73 Tremont, is a space for commuter students looking to relax between classes. With a colorful couch and armchairs set up in a circle, lockers, a kitchen and counter space with plenty of seating, the lounge is a space of their own on campus.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
WEAU-TV 13

ECASD event raises funds for homeless students, families

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Area School District is raising funds for students and families in the district that are homeless. The 12th Annual Border Battle Golf Scramble was held at Wild Ridge Golf Course Thursday to help make sure homeless students have the resources to be able to succeed in the classroom.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
youthtoday.org

Increasing family engagement in student learning grants

OUR GRANT OPPORTUNITIES: Youth Today's grant listings are carefully curated for our subscribers working in youth-related industries. Subscribers will find local, state, regional and national grant opportunities. THIS GRANT'S FOCUS: Education, Family Engagement, Remote/Distance Learning, Parenting. Thank you for reading Youth Today and being part of our community!. Can't see...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
thecorryjournal.com

Students, relatives invited to Family Involvement Night

Corry students in grades three through five along with their family members are invited to a night filled with interactive activities that promote reading and literacy. Corry Area Intermediate School is holding its annual Family Involvement Night on Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the school, 100 W. Main St., Columbus. The in-person event is organized by Title I teachers and face coverings will be required per the Pennsylvania Department of Health's mask mandate for school buildings.
CORRY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsf#Pnw Campus Community#Purdue Northwest#Covid#Student Affairs
seattleschools.org

Interagency Welcomes New Students Weekly

Please enroll before orientation. If you need help enrolling, please contact:. Where: Columbia Center 3528 S. Ferdinand St. Seattle, WA 98118. Thursday, 10/7 – Tuesday, 10/12 (No orientation on 10/8) Thursday, 10/14 – Tuesday, 10/19. Thursday, 10/21 – Tuesday, 10/26. Thursday, 10/28 – Tuesday, 11/2. Have questions about our school?
SEATTLE, WA
mehlvillemedia.com

New Advisors in Place in Student Council

With Ernie and Jane Perrica’s retirement last year, Student Council lost two veteran teachers and two successful Student Council advisors. There are new advisors in place of the old, and many people are wondering, how are these new advisors faring in their new positions and how is the council doing as a whole.
EDUCATION
portlavacawave.com

New program offered to students

Calhoun High School students have a new opportunity to join the CHS National Naval Defense Cadet Corps. The program is lead by Senior Naval Science Instructor Nicholaus Berg, MACS (SW/AW) USN (Ret), and is striving to become a full-fledged Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program soon. “The NJROTC accredited...
CALHOUN COUNTY, TX
scstudentmedia.com

Student Activities Hosts a Fun-Filled Family Weekend

On Saturday, Sept. 25, the Springfield College campus was filled under sunny skies with parents, grandparents, relatives, siblings and others as the annual Family Weekend commenced. The weekend consisted of food, music, dancing and fun-filled events and activities for the whole family. It was one of the college’s first big...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Daily Collegian

Student groups struggle to survive in the new Student Union

After years of having their own space, student groups at the University of Massachusetts are struggling to find a home in the new Student Union. Renovated from 2019 to 2020 with an increase in the yearly student activities fee of $100 per student, the new Student Union came with a new process that significantly disrupted student organizations.
EDUCATION
kscequinox.com

Students react to new testing site

COVID testing site change met with mixed reactions from students and workers. The Mountain View Room in the L.P. Young Student Center has a new job this semester, acting as the site for COVID-19 testing for students and faculty, a job performed last semester by the gymnasium space in the recreation center. This room is noticeably smaller than the recreation center. The new setting has up to three individuals administering tests to up to four students at a time, in contrast to up to four individuals administering tests to up to six students with the old set-up. Another marked difference between the testing sites from last semester to the current one is the lack of place-markers for people waiting in line for check-in, as the recreation center had dedicated lines for each check-in “station,” with X-marks made with tape on the recreation center floor leading up to the stations, each X distanced approximately six feet from the next.
KEENE, NH
yoursun.com

New center to help dyslexic students

ENGLEWOOD — After 20 years of teaching, Tammy Tieu knew dyslexic students needed more help than they were getting and she wanted to do something about it. She quit her job and began working one on one with children. Today, she plans to open a nonprofit organization dedicated to giving...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

High school students avoiding student debt, finding careers to support a family

The next generation of America’s trades workers is being trained right now at a time when businesses say they can’t hire them fast enough. HVAC companies tell News 5 it could take weeks for repair visits because they don’t always have enough workers to handle the calls. The workers they do have can expect to be wooed with better wages, benefits, and continuing education offers just to sweeten the deal.
EDUCATION
University of Cincinnati News Record

New study lounge opens in Langsam Library

The University of Cincinnati’s (UC) Langsam Library has unveiled a renovated study space for students. The space is located on Langsam’s 400 floor and is intended to be used as a study lounge. The area is scheduled to open at 10 a.m. Wednesday. It has unofficially been named “the Langsam...
CINCINNATI, OH
northampton.edu

Sonography Students Try New Tech

Sonography students recently had a visit from a GE Ultrasound Representative who brought cutting-edge ultrasound equipment to the classroom for the students to see and demonstrate. The device, called the Vscan Air, has Bluetooth and Wi-Fi capability for portable use, is just bigger than someone’s hand and takes and can send images to a tablet or smartphone. “It was fun for the students and also really interesting to see the future of Sonography in our classroom,” said NCC’s Program Manager and Professor of Diagnostic Medical Sonography, Sue Davidson.
TECHNOLOGY
thecantonherald.com

TEACHER’S LOUNGE

Teachers have it good. They get lots of days off, long breaks around major holidays and they get entire summers off. If that were not enough, they get paid for the summer breaks as well. Thus saith no teacher…ever. While teaching is a great career, it’s a lot of work ...
EDUCATION
nwahomepage.com

New food pantry for students

Anxiety, depression, PTSD on the rise amid health crisis. KNWA investigation reveals years of licensing issues at children's treatment facility. Local mint shop makes coins from pop culture franchises. Walkability around MLK Blvd. Parent's Night Out: Cyber Security.
ADVOCACY
Islands Sounder

Meet me in the ‘Futures Lounge’

Tucked away at the end of the first-floor hallway at the Orcas Island High School is a classroom converted into a new space: the ‘Futures Lounge.’ The room has many elements of a traditional classroom – whiteboard, overhead projector, and bookshelves. But the room also boasts five hand-me-down couches and has a relaxed vibe different from most other student spaces on campus. The goal of the Futures Lounge is to provide a safe and comfortable space for students to think about and plan for their future after high school.
EDUCATION
oswegonian.com

New Vice President of Student Affairs

Dr. Kathleen Kerr, who has a doctorate in educational leadership, has been hired as SUNY Oswego’s Vice President of Student Affairs after working in residence life and housing (Res Life) at the University of Delaware for over 30 years. Kerr started her career in Res Life at Indiana University when...
OSWEGO, NY
pnw.edu

Join our CHESS Family Resource Hub

Family members and caregivers of CHESS students are invited to join our new family resource hub. Sign up to learn more ways you can support your college student. Your role as a parent or caregiver may change as your adult child takes on more responsibilities, but they still need you.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy