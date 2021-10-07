CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadillac, MI

Floyd Oliver

By Victoria Martin
Cadillac News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS SANTOS — Floyd "Bud" Oliver passed away on August 3, 2021, at his home in Los Altos, CA. He had just celebrated his 90th birthday with family and friends. Bud was born July 5, 1931, in Cadillac, MI to Forrest and Francis Oliver on Third Ave. He was an active child, loving the outdoor life of Cadillac, including fishing, hunting, and skiing. He graduated from Cadillac High School in 1949, the year before his future wife, Ann Petrie. He played on CHS football and was on ski patrol at Caberfae Peaks.

#Football#Mi#Cadillac High School#Chs#Central Mi University#Naval Service#Fairchild Semiconductor#Pei Electronics#Community Service#Casa#The Oliver Preserve
