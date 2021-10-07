Floyd Oliver

LOS SANTOS — Floyd "Bud" Oliver passed away on August 3, 2021, at his home in Los Altos, CA. He had just celebrated his 90th birthday with family and friends. Bud was born July 5, 1931, in Cadillac, MI to Forrest and Francis Oliver on Third Ave. He was an active child, loving the outdoor life of Cadillac, including fishing, hunting, and skiing. He graduated from Cadillac High School in 1949, the year before his future wife, Ann Petrie. He played on CHS football and was on ski patrol at Caberfae Peaks.