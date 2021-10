MILLTOWN – Five candidates will vie for the three, three-year terms available on the Milltown Board of Education in the upcoming election. The general election is on Nov. 2. Phoebe Glassner-Meade, 44, has lived in Milltown for almost 18 years. She is married with 12-year-old twin boys. Glassner-Meade earned a...

MILLTOWN, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO