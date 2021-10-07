CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Luzerne County, PA

Luzerne County’s Manager Search Committee advances plans

By Jennifer Learn-Andes
Dallas Post
Dallas Post
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ybLeM_0cKiF3yU00
Times Leader file photo

Luzerne County’s Manager Search Committee painstakingly revised a job description and made other plans to find the county’s next top manager Thursday.

Committee Chairman Chris Hackett said the job description will be used as a guide to help assess applicants.

Among the many position duties repeated from the prior manager search, the committee added media relations.

Hackett said he views communicating with the media as a crucial duty, and the other committee members agreed.

Committee member Brian D. O’Donnell said he would expect the manager to be skilled at articulating, defending and promoting county matters.

The committee also debated a mix of tools it may deploy to advertise the position, including newspapers and online sites.

Committee member Rick Morelli also suggested the committee consider a headhunting company to seek out prospective, qualified applicants and supplement the committee’s efforts.

Committee member Alec Ryncavage said he supports the concept if there is an affordable option specializing in government jobs.

Hackett said headhunters typically charge 30% of the salary. County council has not yet approved a salary range for the position.

Ryncavage said he does not believe a headhunter would be worth it at that amount.

O’Donnell said the expense would be a waste if the committee does not agree with the headhunter’s recommendation.

Morelli said some headhunters may be willing to work on a contingency basis and paid only if their recommendation is accepted. He said he will explore such options for discussion at its next meeting Oct. 21.

While county council hires the manager, the county’s home rule charter requires the outside committee to “recommend the candidates it believes are the most qualified” to council.

Under its tentative timeline, the committee wants to advertise for approximately six weeks and start reviewing resumes in early December.

Committee members set an early February target date to present a list of finalists to council, although they agreed to keep the schedule flexible based on their satisfaction with the applicant pool.

Committee members Sherri Homanko and Patrick Patte also were in attendance Thursday. Committee member Ray Wendolowski was absent.

Comments / 0

Related
foxwilmington.com

Brunswick County manager announces plans to retire

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) – Brunswick County Manager Randell Woodruff has announced that he plans to retire next year. “I am appreciative to the Board of Commissioners for the opportunity to serve this county and am incredibly proud of the work we’ve achieved together,” Woodruff said. “We have an exemplary group of leaders and service-minded professionals within this organization, and I feel especially grateful and lucky that I get to close my career working alongside them all.”
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
Itemlive.com

Lynn Planning Board OKs housing plan

LYNN ― The Planning Board unanimously approved the Housing Production Plan while the City Council moved ahead with several highly-anticipated projects on a busy Tuesday evening at City Hall. The The post Lynn Planning Board OKs housing plan appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
Standard-Speaker

Former Luzerne County election director joins USDA

Former Luzerne County Election Director Bob Morgan has been named Pennsylvania’s Rural Development State Director by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Morgan spent six months as the head of the county’s Bureau of Elections before resigning Sept. 27. He was one of 12 new hires made by the USDA on Tuesday.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Luzerne County, PA
Government
County
Luzerne County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Standard-Speaker

No tax hike in Luzerne County 2022 budget proposal

WILKES-BARRE — There is no proposed property tax increase in the Luzerne County budget pr oposal for 2022. Acting County Manager Romilda Crocamo presented the proposal to county council Tuesday evening. It calls for the county’s millage rate to remain at 6.1696 mills, which means the owner of a property assessed at $100,000 will pay $616.96 in county property tax.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
nctv17.com

Redistricting Plan Unveiled by DuPage County Board Committee

A DuPage County Board committee charged with vetting the redrawing of the district’s map reached a consensus agreeing to keep the number of districts at six, and maintain three seats per district. The new proposal would simply shift some of the district lines to allot for population changes. Committee action made Tuesday prompted the public release of the county’s redistricting plan.
Times Leader

Luzerne County IT proposes $1.86 million project with American Rescue Plan funding

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County’s Information Technology Department is asking county council to spend $1.86 million of its American Rescue Plan funding for equipment and services related to the coronavirus and cybersecurity. The county administration also wants to retain financial adviser PFM to help...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manager Search Committee#County Council
Standard-Speaker

Luzerne County acting manager: Mask mandate is working

Luzerne County acting Manager Romilda Crocamo said a mask mandate and strict social distancing guidelines in Luzerne County Courthouse and county buildings are working. Last week, nine Luzerne County employees tested positive for COVID-19 following a spike in cases in August, Crocamo said. The county returned to a mask mandate...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Standard-Speaker

Commonwealth Court sets expedited schedule in Luzerne County DA lawsuit

The Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania has set up an expedited briefing schedule as it weighs an appeal in the lawsuit over whether Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce’s seat should appear on the Nov. 2 general election ballot. Sanguedolce and Luzerne County Council appealed a recent denial of a motion...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Citizens Voice

Election board approves ballot drop box locations in Luzerne County

At a special meeting Friday, the Luzerne County Board of Elections voted on the locations for four drop-off boxes to collect mail-in and absentee ballots ahead of November’s general election. Members also said they do not support an idea floated by some to have watchers or observers stationed at the...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Luzerne County Council, DA cite reasons for election appeal

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. As requested, Luzerne County Council and county District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce filed a brief court statement Thursday on why they are appealing a visiting judge’s decision in DA election timing litigation. Council and the DA filed notice Monday that they are...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
baysideoc.com

AGH committee to guide search for president

National firm will recruit candidates through fall. (Oct. 7, 2021) Seven people are officially poised to vet the next person who will lead operations at Atlantic General Hospital and Health System. According to a news release issued this week, hospital officials have named local health care and community professionals to...
HEALTH SERVICES
Dallas Post

Dallas Post

174
Followers
333
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas, PA News, Sports, Features,and Events

 https://www.mydallaspost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy