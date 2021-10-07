CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

San Jose Sharks

Anniston Star
 5 days ago

2021 record: 21-28-7 (7th, West) Players to watch: Issues abound. Declining defensemen Erik Karlsson, Brent Burns and Marc-Edouard Vlasic combine to eat up $26.5 million in cap space. Top winger Evander Kane creates a distraction with off-ice issues. No. 2 winger Timo Meier is coming off a lackluster campaign, as is top center Logan Couture. Forward Tomas Hertl is a year away from unrestricted free agency — and thus the subject of trade rumors. Unproven Adin Hill and the well-traveled James Reimer share goaltending duties.

www.annistonstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
nhltradetalk.com

Sabres and Interested Teams Agree to Eichel Trade Condition

If the Buffalo Sabres are going to trade Jack Eichel, they’ve now come to realize that they’ll have to agree to a certain condition. For teams interested in possibly acquiring Eichel, they know they’ll be asking for this condition or there’s no trade. In other words, it’s a deal-breaker. That...
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Brian Boyle grateful for another chance at the NHL with the Penguins

For Brian Boyle, not playing in the NHL during the 2020-21 season was far from enjoyable. But he found something far more fulfilling to fill that void in his life. A veteran of 13 NHL seasons, Boyle got a chance to go to his son’s hockey games and his daughter’s dance recitals last winter and spring instead of flying into Raleigh or Chicago or San Jose for the first leg of a multicity road trip.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evander Kane
Person
Adin Hill
Person
Timo Meier
Person
Erik Karlsson
Person
Brent Burns
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose Sharks fans return to SAP Center under strict vaccine mandate

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Sharks fans returned to the SAP Center on Tuesday under a strict new COVID vaccine mandate. Fans who attended the preseason home opener against the Los Angeles Kings had to comply with San Jose’s new mandate. It requires proof of vaccination at events of 50 or more people at city-owned venues.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Logan Couture#Gm
East Bay Times

San Jose Sharks goalie misses practice after injury; Eklund audition continues

SAN JOSE – Adin Hill did not take part in the Sharks’ morning skate Monday after he was injured the day before in practice, but coach Bob Boughner said the team is optimistic the 25-year-old goalie can return to the ice later this week. Hill, the Sharks’ presumptive No. 1...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
San Jose Sharks
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Mercury News

What San Jose Sharks fans attending Tuesday’s game need to know

SAN JOSE – The Sharks’ home contest against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday will mark the first time the NHL team has been allowed to host a game without capacity restrictions at SAP Center in over 18 months. A Sharks spokesman said Monday afternoon that although it is difficult...
NHL
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Sharks Star Evander Kane Investigated For Allegedly Submitting Fake COVID Vaccination Card

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — San Jose Sharks star Evander Kane is at the center of two investigations. The hockey star allegedly violated the league’s COVID-19 protocols and in doing so, may have broken a federal law. According to the publication Front Office Sports, the Sharks forward is being investigated for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to the team. The violation is punishable in fines and potential jail time. Kane has had a rough summer. The league investigated and cleared him, after his estranged wife claimed he gambled on NHL games. New allegations made by the same woman allege Kane was sexually and physically abusive. Kane has not been in Sharks training camp while his problems continue to mount. KPIX reached out to a Sharks representative, but so far, the team has yet to comment.
NHL
morganhilllife.com

San Jose Sharks, city of Gilroy working on $60 million recreational facility

Project could include two hockey rinks, pool, gym, and other amenities. While the San Jose Sharks are lacing up their skates and beginning their preparations for the upcoming National Hockey League season in October, the team is also working on finalizing a deal with the city of Gilroy to bring hockey to Garlic City.
SAN JOSE, CA
Chico Enterprise-Record

San Jose Sharks prepare to start regular season without Evander Kane

SAN JOSE – When it came time for Kevin Labanc to provide proof that he had been vaccinated against COVID-19, the Sharks winger simply showed his CDC vaccination card to one of the team’s trainers and was on his way. “There’s not much more to it than that,” Labanc said...
NHL
Marin Independent Journal

Photos: Sharks star Evander Kane sells San Jose home above asking price

San Jose Sharks’ star Evander Kane has sold his home in the Willow Glen neighborhood in San Jose for $3,430,000 million. The original asking price was $3,199,950 million. Kane is currently facing two investigations by the NHL. The first involves accusations of physical and sexual abuse raised by his estranged ex-wife, Anna Kane, in a recent court filing. The second includes allegations that Evander Kane used a fake vaccination card, according to Front Office Sports.
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy