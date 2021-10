ROCKINGHAM — After a rough recent stretch that included a seven-match losing streak, the Richmond Senior High School varsity volleyball team got back in the win column Thursday night, beating Hoke County 3-0. “I think the girls’ confidence has slowly decreased as the season has gone on — they know they can play better and they know they can win,” said head coach Ashleigh Larsen. “It’s just a matter of finding that drive to fight through. We get ourselves in such ruts in other games, so I think getting back in that win column will help. I just hope this continues into the next couple of games we have.”

