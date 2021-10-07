CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Ubuntu Frame is a secure display server for embedded systems

By Jean-Luc Aufranc (CNXSoft)
cnx-software.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanonical has announced and released the Ubuntu Frame display server for embedded systems such as interactive kiosks, digital signage solutions, or any other embedded devices with a graphical output. The solution aims to allow developers to build and deploy graphical applications more easily and quickly, as Ubuntu Frame requires less code since, as Canonical explains, there’s no need to integrate and maintain partial solutions such as DRM, KMS, input protocols, or security policies.

www.cnx-software.com

Comments / 0

Related
Dark Reading

50% of Servers Have Weak Security Long After Patches Are Released

Many organizations lag in patching high-severity vulnerabilities, according to a new study that reveals more than 50% of servers scanned have a weak security posture weeks and months after a security update is released. To create the "2021 Trustwave SpiderLabs Telemetry Report," researchers used Shodan, publicly available exploit information, and...
SOFTWARE
High Point Enterprise

HPE and AMD deliver exceptional server security features—down to the core

HPE ProLiant Gen10 Plus servers with AMD EPYC processors are the world’s most secure industry-standard servers. Find out what gives them the capabilities to defend against threats inside and out. Security is an ever-present concern for every IT professional, and despite the alarming increase in high-profile breaches in recent months,...
COMPUTERS
inforisktoday.com

Securing Digital Transformation for Legacy Systems

How does one begin to secure the digital transformation journey in two legacy enterprises? Kush Sharma, principal for Sharma and Company and former CISO for the city of Toronto, shares his experience and offers advice on investing in and integrating technologies. Sharma spoke about his experience in undergoing digital transformation...
TECHNOLOGY
linuxtoday.com

How to Install NGINX on Ubuntu 20.04

NGINX is used by more than 30% of all active websites, which makes it one of the most popular and widely used web servers in the world. Learn how to install NGINX on Ubuntu 20.04 here.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Embedded Systems#Security Policy#Display Server#Canonical#Drm#Wayland#Flutter#Qt5 6#Electron#Java#Ubuntu Frame#Ubuntu Core
GeekyGadgets

MaViS machine vision security system

MaViS of the Machine Vision Security system has been created to provide users with a machine learning based security platform that automatically monitors and detects people in a scene, and then alerts the user in real time by sending an image and video to their email. MaViS consists of three parts an edge device (in this case the NVIDIA Jetson Nano Developer Kit), the cloud, and a mobile component for alerts. The edge platform used is the Nvidia Jetson Nano 4GB Developer Kit, and the cloud infrastructure was built using Amazon Web Services (AWS).
SOFTWARE
phoronix.com

Canonical Announces Ubuntu Frame As A Full-Screen Shell Built On Mir

Canonical today announced the launch of Ubuntu Frame, its full-screen shell built atop the Wayland-embracing Mir server for embedded displays, IoT, and related use-cases. Canonical has been working on Ubuntu Frame as another commercial avenue for the company and for pushing along their technologies around Mir and Snaps. Canonical is hoping Ubuntu Frame will be used for powering interactive kiosks, digital signage solutions, and other IoT-type products requiring a display.
SOFTWARE
Family Handyman

Ring Unveils New Jobsite Security System for Construction Pros

Ring and The Home Depot recently announced a new collaboration that will bring Ring’s popular home security technology to construction jobsites. The security system, available exclusively at The Home Depot, is built around the new Ring Alarm Pro camera. When paired with a Ring Protect Pro subscription, the Ring Alarm Pro can serve as the hub of a network of on-site security cameras and sensors.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
linuxtoday.com

What is EFS (Elastic File System) in AWS? And How Is It Used on Ubuntu?

Amazon Elastic File System(EFS) provides an NFS file system for use with AWS Cloud services and on-premises resources which is simple, scalable, fully managed. We can mount this file system either on AWS Cloud or our on-premises servers. In this article, we will focus on creating a simple EFS filesystem and mount it on an Ubuntu EC2 instance.
SOFTWARE
cnx-software.com

GPU-less NXP i.MX 8XLite Cortex-A35/M4 SoC is aimed at IIoT & V2X applications

NXP i.MX 8XLite SoC is a cost-optimized version of NXP i.MX 8X automotive processor with up to two Cortex-A35 cores, one Cortex-M4F real-time core, and in a GPU-less configuration since it lacks the Vivante GPU found in i.MX 8X family. The headless processor also comes with dedicated Hardware Security Modules...
SOFTWARE
cnx-software.com

IBASE launches 3.5-inch SBC with AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 processor

We’ve covered plenty of AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 SBCs in the past, but it appears IBASE IB952 might be the first 3.5-inch SBC with a Ryzen V2000 processor for the industrial and IoT markets. The board supports up to 64GB RAM, offers two SATA III ports for storage, dual Gigabit...
COMPUTERS
cnx-software.com

RAK introduces Raspberry Pi RP2040 based LoRaWAN core, more Wisblock modules

RAK11310 – Raspberry Pi RP2040, LoRaWAN connectivity. MCU – Raspberry Pi RP2040 dual-core Cortex-M0+ microcontroller @ 133MHz with 246 kB RAM. RAK11310 – EU868, US915, AU915, KR920, AS923, IN865, RU865. LoRaWAN 1.0.2 protocol stack (supports Class A & C) I/O ports – UART, I2C, GPIO, USB through a “Wisconnector”. Debugging...
COMPUTERS
cnx-software.com

Windows Subsystem for Linux can be installed from the Microsoft store in Windows 11

The Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) that offered a Ubuntu Bash on Windows was first introduced in 2016, as more and more developers required a Linux environment within Windows, and Microsoft kept on improving it with, for instance, Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 released in 2019 bringing an actual Linux kernel, improved performance, and Docker support.
SOFTWARE
linuxtoday.com

5 Best OpenSSH Server Best Security Practices

SSH (Secure Shell) is an open-source network protocol that is used to connect local or remote Linux servers to transfer files, make remote backups, remote command execution, and other network-related tasks via scp command or sftp command between two servers that connect on a secure channel over the network. In...
COMPUTERS
enterpriseiotinsights.com

Nokia adds third-party apps to MXIE edge system, claims 100Gbps on single 5G server

Nokia has added a number of applications from third-party Industry 4.0 vendors to its new MX Industrial Edge (MXIE) solution, released last week, including PTC’s ThingWorx IoT platform and Kepware industrial connectivity engine, plus the Linux Foundation’s Fledge framework for IT/OT data aggregation. It also confirmed Microsoft’s Azure edge portfolio is available ‘out-of-the-box’, and said it will bundle ’connectors’ for industrial IoT tools from AWS and Google Cloud, as well.
SOFTWARE
cnx-software.com

Sonoff NSPanel – A 3.5-inch HMI display for home automation (Crowdfunding)

You’ll soon be able to control all Sonoff smart switches, sockets, light bulbs, IP cameras, as well as Philips lighting solutions with the Sonoff NSPanel, a 3.5-inch HMI display supporting wall installation to US or EU standards. The ESP32 based touchscreen display integrates a dual-channel wall switch, supports Amazon Alexa,...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best laptops in 2021: From budget champions to performance machines

In the modern world, a laptop that suits your needs is extremely important. However, whether you’re in need of a productivity machine or prefer to game on the go, finding the best laptops for your needs can be tricky. There are tons of things to consider when buying a new laptop, or computer of any kind, really. For starters, you’ll want to think about how high-performance of a laptop you need. If you’re mostly managing emails, using Microsoft Word, and perhaps editing the occasional spreadsheet, you can probably get by with a lower-performing laptop — though keep in mind that lots...
COMPUTERS
cnx-software.com

Alibaba T-head RVB-ICE dual-core RISC-V SBC supports Android 10, Debian 11

The very first RISC-V single board computer with a 3D GPU reveals itself with “Alibaba T-head RVB-ICE” SBC available for pre-order for $399 together with a 7-inch display. The board is based on Alibaba T-Head “ICE” dual-core XuanTie C910 RISC-V processor with a Vivante GC8000UL GPU, and follows the announcement of Android 10 being ported to a RISC-V board earlier this year.
COMPUTERS
cnx-software.com

Iono RP – An industrial PLC with a Raspberry Pi RP2040 MCU

Raspberry Pi RP2040 MCU has been used in many boards, but I think I had seen the dual-core MCU in a PLC, or even any industrial products just yet. Sfera Labs Iono RP is a compact I/O module (PLC) with a Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller that’s programmable in C/C++ and MicroPython, or even the Arduino IDE.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy