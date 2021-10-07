NCDOT study finds long-life pavement markings decrease crashes

A study from the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) shows a reduction in serious crashes after rural roads were striped with long-life pavement markings. The study included the results of a pilot in which the department used thermoplastic lane markings, which according to NCDOT are more durable and better at reflecting headlights thanks to embedded glass beads in the plastic paint. The newer material was applied to 400 miles of rural, two-lane roads across the state between 2014-2017.