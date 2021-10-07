Naomi Ruth Elliott Hall Dickenson, affectionately known as "Ruthie", a long-time resident of Dickson, OK passed away on October 6, 2021 in Forney, TX after an extended illness. Mrs. Dickenson was born on August 15, 1946 in Eunice, NM to John & Stella Elliott. She married her first husband, Albert Donald Hall in Houston, TX in 1977 and her second husband, Rev. M.E. Dickenson, in Baum, OK in 2005. She worked in a variety of vocational areas over her lifespan, starting as a licensed New Mexico cosmetologist and culminating as the Activity Director of the Dickson Senior Citizen Center.