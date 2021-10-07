CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your iPhone could eventually control your car’s climate and seats

By Mary Dehart
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour iPhone could soon be useful for more in a car than answering calls and spicing up the music selection. Bloomberg sources claim Apple is developing a technology codenamed “IronHeart” that would let you use your iPhone to control the climate system, radio, seats and even the instrument clusters. You wouldn’t have to switch between CarPlay and your car’s (likely clunky) infotainment software just to turn up the heat.

Related
The Verge

How to find your lost iPhone — even if it’s off

Apple’s Find My app has been a very useful (and reassuring) feature, allowing you to locate a misplaced (or stolen) phone so that you can retrieve it (or contact the authorities, if that’s safer). With the expansion of Find My to a variety of other objects, especially via Apple’s AirTags, it’s become even more useful. And now that iOS 15 brings with it the capability to locate your phone even if the battery has run out or it’s been turned off, the utility of Find My has become even greater.
CELL PHONES
CNN

Want to help the climate crisis? Don't toss your old iPhone, fix it

New York (CNN Business) — The life cycle of a smartphone begins in mines around the world. There, raw materials and rare earth metals are extracted from the planet in an energy-intensive process. Those materials get transported to factories where they're refined, often using high temperatures and significant energy, and...
ENVIRONMENT
Telegraph

How your car could be stealing your private data - and who can access it

We live in the data age, generating millions of bytes of the stuff on a daily basis. And that’s just from our cars alone. But do you know what that data says about you? How much ownership do you have of it? Where does it go? And how vulnerable does it make you to hackers?
CARS
makeuseof.com

Here's Why Your iPhone Stops Charging at 80%

Aside from broken screens, charging issues are the most common problems that iPhone users face with their devices. This is understandable because the battery in your iPhone—or any smartphone, for that matter—is one of the few components that degrades naturally over time. Time does its thing, and iPhone batteries aren’t exempt from that.
CELL PHONES
jilaxzone.com

Here’s how to take Macro photos on your iPhone (All models of iPhone, not just the latest one)

One of the key features and selling points of the new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max is the ability to capture Macro photos and videos. Unlike Cinematic mode where you can see the “Cinematic” option on the iPhone Camera app, there’s no Macro mode found on iPhone Camera app. So how you can shoot Macro photos or videos then? Well, that’s the reason I’m writing this article, to share you how easy that is to shoot Macro photos and videos on your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
Hot Hardware

Thieves Could Steal Your Cash Using This Apple Pay Hack, No iPhone Unlock Required

If you're a regular HotHardware reader, you probably make contactless payments now and again. You might even do it using Apple Pay, and if you live in a big city with mass transit, there's a decent likelihood that you have Express Transit enabled. If you use a Visa card for it, you may want to reconsider that based on the latest iPhone exploit.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Here's why your iPhone 13 Pro Max will be delivered in a month

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. We just checked, and Apple put a November 8-November 15 timeframe for a 512GB Sierra Blue iPhone 13 Pro Max delivery to the Washington D.C. area. Now we know why. Despite that Apple is...
CELL PHONES
wmleader.com

Apple CarPlay could control more parts of your vehicle in the future

Ever since it was introduced in 2015, Apple CarPlay has represented a notable upgrade over the user interfaces most cars have by default, but many of our concerns about it, and Android Auto, come up due to their limitations. Newer features like dual-screen support and third-party apps like Google Maps could help, but there are still huge parts of the driving experience that exist outside of Apple’s control panel. Now, Mark Gurman reports for Bloomberg that Apple’s “IronHeart” push envisions tying settings like climate controls, seat positioning, and even specific surround sound tweaks to your iPhone.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Apple iPhone may let you control your car's HVAC, radio and more, report says

Apple CarPlay is not the end of the tech giant's automotive technology ambitions, according to a new report from Bloomberg on Thursday. According to the report, Apple is hard at work on a project called "IronHeart," which will allow iPhone users to control more of their vehicles' functions. This could provide iOS users access to a car's radio, heat and air conditioning controls, power seats and even the gauge cluster.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple wants to expand CarPlay to control more features of your car

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission when you buy through our links. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple wants to gain control over more of the features of your car, and is looking at ways to use theCarPlay system to control seating, environmental systems, and the radio itself.
TECHNOLOGY
idropnews.com

There’s a Reason Your iPhone’s ‘Snooze’ Is 9 Minutes Instead of 10

We’ve all had those mornings where even one more minute of sleep feels like it could make a huge difference. The warmth of our cozy beds is like heaven, and getting up sounds like the opposite, so we hit that snooze button and drift off to sleep for just a little bit longer. Then, nine minutes later, our peace is interrupted.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Apple preps to give CarPlay full access to your vehicle's controls

People are increasingly factoring in connectivity and iOS/Android integration in their car purchase decision, so Apple is working to take advantage of this trend via CarPlay, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Dubbed IronHeart, the project is still in its early stages but the end goal is for CarPlay to take over...
TECHNOLOGY
idropnews.com

Apple May Finally Give CarPlay Control Over Your AC, Radio, Seats (and More)

Apple created CarPlay as a way to bring iOS to your car’s infotainment system, making everything you might want to do on your iPhone conveniently available on your dashboard while driving around. It gives drivers a safe way to make phone calls, send texts, listen to music, access Maps, etc. Now, Apple is reportedly looking to expand CarPlay’s functionality beyond the iPhone to give users control over essentially everything.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

This feature could stop you forgetting your iPhone ever again

IOS 15 is a treasure trove of new features to explore. One awesome new feature could help prevent you from losing your iPhone. Called Separation Alerts, what this does is that it can alert you if you leave one of your devices behind by sending a message to other devices that you have with you.
CELL PHONES
Reader's Digest

This Is What Your iPhone’s Low Power Mode Really Does

Odds are, the dreaded “Low Power Mode” notification sends you searching for the nearest power outlet. But you might be surprised by how often this feature can come in handy, and not just when your phone is about to die. So, what does Low Power Mode do, exactly? We asked the experts to give us the lowdown—from why and when you should use it to how to turn it on and off. For more hidden iPhone hacks that make your phone’s battery last longer, learn the mistakes that reduce battery life, the tricks to boost battery life, and the best way to charge a smartphone.
CELL PHONES

