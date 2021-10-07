Your iPhone could eventually control your car’s climate and seats
Your iPhone could soon be useful for more in a car than answering calls and spicing up the music selection. Bloomberg sources claim Apple is developing a technology codenamed “IronHeart” that would let you use your iPhone to control the climate system, radio, seats and even the instrument clusters. You wouldn’t have to switch between CarPlay and your car’s (likely clunky) infotainment software just to turn up the heat.wmleader.com
