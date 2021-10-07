CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
East St. Louis native among ex-NBA players indicted in alleged insurance fraud scheme: report

By Dan Mennella, Sam Masterson
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 20 former NBA players have reportedly been charged by federal authorities with insurance fraud. Among the dozen-plus former players were several household names of yesteryear, including Sebastian Telfair, Darius Miles, six-time All-Defensive Team honoree Tony Allen, and former Celtics and Clippers reserve Glen Davis, according to Tom Winter and Jonathan Dienst of NBC News.

