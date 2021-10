In the last 18 months, we’ve spent more time than ever talking about what kind of moment we’re living in. Is this a time of pure catastrophe, or opportunity too? A time for playing it safe, or taking risks? Our US editor Kenneth Hein sat down with agency leaders (clustered around New York, but what does a location mean these days?) to pin down the current moment and what might come next.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO