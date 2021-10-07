IBM Mandates All U.S. Employees to Be Fully Vaccinated by Dec. 8
(Reuters) - IBM said on Thursday it requires all U.S. employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8, or they will face unpaid suspension. This comes in the light of U.S. President Joe Biden's mandate last month ordering all federal workers and contractors to be vaccinated, with a few exceptions, and private employers with 100 or more workers to require employees to be vaccinated or tested weekly..money.usnews.com
