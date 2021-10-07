CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

IBM Mandates All U.S. Employees to Be Fully Vaccinated by Dec. 8

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - IBM said on Thursday it requires all U.S. employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8, or they will face unpaid suspension. This comes in the light of U.S. President Joe Biden's mandate last month ordering all federal workers and contractors to be vaccinated, with a few exceptions, and private employers with 100 or more workers to require employees to be vaccinated or tested weekly..

money.usnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
Little Apple Post

US unveils guidance for federal vaccine mandate, exemptions

WASHINGTON (AP) — With just weeks remaining before federal workers must be vaccinated against COVID-19, the federal government outlined procedures for employees to request medical or religious exemptions from President Joe Biden’s mandate. The Office of Management and Budget released the new guidance Monday afternoon ahead of the Nov. 22...
U.S. POLITICS
beckershospitalreview.com

Risk of nurses leaving too high to mandate vaccine, says Ballad Health CEO

Many healthcare workers are vaccinated against COVID-19, but others are refusing to do so as part of their employers' requirements. As a result, hospitals and health systems have lost employees, and one healthcare executive said a mandate could cost his 21-hospital system too many nurses. "We have about 6,000 nurses...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Southwest Airlines to comply with Biden vaccine mandate by Dec. 8

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines said on Monday it will comply with a Dec. 8 deadline set by President Joe Biden for its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The deadline, set last month under an executive order signed by Biden, covers all federal contractors. Unless employees receive and exemption, they must comply “to continue employment with the airline,” Southwest said.
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
CNET

COVID-19 vaccine mandate: The latest on who's required to show proof of vaccination

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Federal and local vaccine mandates have been implemented across the US over the past few weeks. Los Angeles is considering requiring people age 12 and older to be fully vaccinated before entering public indoor places. In California, a judge ordered vaccine mandates for prison guards and staff. Californi Gov. Gavin Newsom says all students, elementary through high school, will be required to get the shot once it's fully approved for those age groups. (Currently, Pfizer's full approval extends to those 16 years and older.)
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Corp#U S#Vaccinations#All U S Employees#Be Fully Vaccinated#Reuters#Facebook Inc
bizjournals

American Airlines to require all U.S. employees get COVID-19 vaccine

American Airlines will require all United States-based and some international employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the carrier announced in a staff-wide memo Friday afternoon. In the memo, signed by Chairman and CEO Doug Parker and President Robert Isom, the Fort Worth-based company said the government's vaccination requirements for government...
INDUSTRY
Street.Com

IBM Requiring Workers to be Vaccinated by Dec. 8 or no Pay

Technology icon IBM (IBM) - Get International Business Machines (IBM) Report has informed its U.S. workers that they must receive Covid vaccinations by Dec. 8, or they will suffer an unpaid suspension. It’s about obeying President Joe Biden’s vaccine requirement for government contractors. “As a federal contractor, it is a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
IBM
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Rock Hill Herald

Do Americans support Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate? Here’s what a new poll found

Nearly 60% of Americans surveyed in a poll support President Joe Biden’s new COVID-19 vaccine requirements. The White House announced last week that the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, is creating a rule that will require all companies with at least 100 workers to mandate COVID-19 vaccination or weekly testing for their employees before they can come to work.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Roll Call Online

Biden pushes back on opposition to vaccine mandates

President Joe Biden made the case in a national address Thursday that vaccine mandates are essential for economic recovery and ending the pandemic, pushing back on concerns amid a culture war controversy. “I’ve tried everything in my power to get people vaccinated,” Biden said, naming lotteries, time off from work...
U.S. POLITICS
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

OSHA acting head gives update on emergency temporary standard on COVID-19 vaccination, testing

Washington — OSHA is working “expeditiously” on an emergency temporary standard on COVID-19 vaccination and testing, acting agency administrator Jim Frederick said during an Oct. 7 webinar hosted by the National Safety Council. Frederick didn’t provide a time frame for when the ETS might be issued. “We’re considering the scope...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, This Is Likely the Soonest You Can Get a Booster

If you got a double dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or the single shot made by Johnson & Johnson (J&J) earlier this year, you're likely on edge these days, wondering when it will be your turn to get a booster. It's been a month since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) advisory committee voted unanimously to recommend the emergency use authorization (EUA) of a booster dose from Pfizer, which was the first of the three COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. to submit its necessary paperwork. Less than a week later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) advisory committee met and then it only took a day for CDC director Rochelle Walensky, MD, to endorse the recommendation. Ever since, eligible Pfizer recipients have been lining up to get their boosters, but the message has been clear to those who got one of the other two COVID-19 vaccines—don't try to wiggle your way into the queue for a Pfizer booster; wait your turn to boost with the original vaccine you received. Now, however, we finally have a solid idea of what the booster timeline looks like for those who got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. Read on to find out when it'll finally be your turn!
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy