Did you know October is National Pizza Month? If you did, you must be a pizza fanatic like us! But did you know that 350 slices of pizza are consumed every second which means 21,000 slices are eaten in just one minute? You learn something new every day! Whether you have a dedicated pizza night every week or casually eat pizza, we encourage you to celebrate pizza this month at one of the local joints in the Lake Norman area. There's many to choose from so we've put together a list of places to help you out!

RESTAURANTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO