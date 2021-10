It doesn’t matter if it is first thing in the morning or you are craving something sweet to get you through the afternoon, sometimes there is nothing better than a cinnamon roll. But, what about a 3.5-pound cinnamon roll? At Mrs. Powell’s Bakery in Ammon, that is exactly what you will find. While you may be tempted to eat this entire roll of deliciousness by yourself, this may be the perfect sweet treat to share with your entire family.

IDAHO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO