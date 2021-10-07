CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Editorial: Fire Prevention Week is a time to get prepared

By MediaNews Group
Reading Eagle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week marks the annual push for fire safety and awareness not only of what fire companies do but also what families can do in their homes to prevent a tragedy. Fire Prevention Week comes to the region this year after several devastating fires with far-reaching heartbreak. In June, a family of three died in a Pottstown house fire as rescue crews tried to reach them in time. Killed were Bernadette Norton, 47, who was a beloved Reading School District elementary counselor; her husband, Joseph; and their 14-year-old son. Less than a month later, on July 18, an overnight fire killed Henry J. Fordham III, 77, the leader of the region’s Seventh-day Adventists conference, and his wife, Sharon, in their Amity Township home.

