Best Places To See The Fall Foliage

By People, Places
middleburglife.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest Places To See The Fall Foliage In Northern Virginia. Virginia’s fall season draws leaf peepers from all over, and the changing tree colors never fail to impress. According to the Smoky Mountains 2021 Fall Foliage Prediction Map, trees in Northern Virginia will likely reach their peak by the end of October. We’ve rounded up a few of the best vantage points to witness autumn’s beauty — from historic mansions to mountain views and everything in between.

www.middleburglife.com

