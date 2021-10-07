Best Places To See The Fall Foliage

This fall, the trees that line Sandy Springs’ parks, streams and trails will transform from emerald green to sunset orange, fiery red and golden yellow, making it a wonderful time to explore the great outdoors. Residents and visitors are lucky to have a plethora of outdoor options to take in the area’s beauty. While there are many well-known spots where visitors and locals alike flock each year for leaf peeping, there are a few hidden gems spread throughout Sandy Springs where foliage fanatics can revel in being one of the lucky few to uncover beautiful fall colors right in Atlanta’s back yard. Sandy Springs is a haven for nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts, featuring hundreds of acres of parkland and three Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area (CRNRA) trail units waiting to be explored by fall fanatics.

