The Thunker, October 8, 2021
Ok, I give. Mother Nature wins. (She always does.) Autumn is here and there’s nothing I can do about it. I’ve accepted the familiar cold-morning routine of putting on a fleece wrap first thing when I get up, and I’m abiding the darkness of day’s end as it folds its arms around us earlier and earlier in the evening. Once reluctant, I have tipped my hat to summer and am now dancing toward audaciously loving my favorite season. The crisp air, the crunchy sounds, the toasty aromas…what a sensory wonderworld autumn is!www.estesparknews.com
