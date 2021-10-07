The Thunker, October 8, 2021

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ok, I give. Mother Nature wins. (She always does.) Autumn is here and there’s nothing I can do about it. I’ve accepted the familiar cold-morning routine of putting on a fleece wrap first thing when I get up, and I’m abiding the darkness of day’s end as it folds its arms around us earlier and earlier in the evening. Once reluctant, I have tipped my hat to summer and am now dancing toward audaciously loving my favorite season. The crisp air, the crunchy sounds, the toasty aromas…what a sensory wonderworld autumn is!

northeastohioparent.com

October 2021

From decorating to cooking to games and activities, carve out some fall fun featuring this versatile gourd. 18 hours ago — Just when you have your sleep routine down, you realize this transition is quickly needed, and it can happen without much notice. Parents who work or have a hard time.
LIFESTYLE
ashevillemade.com

Eyes on October

This expressive mask was made by regional woodcarver Karl Schwartz, who taught a popular, week-long workshop in the medium earlier this year at Tryon Arts & Crafts School. Back in June, Schwartz told Asheville Made’s sister publication Bold Life that living in the Southern Appalachians — he moved here seven years ago — means getting to create his pieces with curly maple, birds’ eye maple, and other enticing hardwoods. However, Schwartz’s work is more directly inspired by the Haida and Inuit cultural art he studied in the Pacific Northwest and surrounding areas. Meanwhile, we’re inspired by this photo. It was taken in summer, but is somehow redolent of October. Here’s a mask that’s not meant to stop the spread of disease; nor is it part of a Halloween costume. It’s the mask before the mask, but if it knows something about the future, it doesn’t look inclined to tell. Meanwhile, Schwartz will lead a pumpkin-carving workshop at the craft school on Oct. 15, 6-9pm, that includes wine and some insider’s tips about how to keep your jack-o-lantern grinning (or grimacing) as long as possible. www.tryonartsandcrafts.org.
ASHEVILLE, NC
wholefoodsmagazine.com

October 2021

Legal Tips: CODEX ALIMENTARIUS: One Victory, One Loss. Vitamin Connection: Preventing Post-COVID symptoms with Pycnogenol: A new Clinical Study. People News October 2021: OmniActive, INFRA, Sabinsa, Fresh Thyme, and More!. Special Section: Product Profile: Nutrasource IGEN. PLUS: Check out all our online columns, blogs, and podcasts.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

