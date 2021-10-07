The Thunker, October 8, 2021

This expressive mask was made by regional woodcarver Karl Schwartz, who taught a popular, week-long workshop in the medium earlier this year at Tryon Arts & Crafts School. Back in June, Schwartz told Asheville Made’s sister publication Bold Life that living in the Southern Appalachians — he moved here seven years ago — means getting to create his pieces with curly maple, birds’ eye maple, and other enticing hardwoods. However, Schwartz’s work is more directly inspired by the Haida and Inuit cultural art he studied in the Pacific Northwest and surrounding areas. Meanwhile, we’re inspired by this photo. It was taken in summer, but is somehow redolent of October. Here’s a mask that’s not meant to stop the spread of disease; nor is it part of a Halloween costume. It’s the mask before the mask, but if it knows something about the future, it doesn’t look inclined to tell. Meanwhile, Schwartz will lead a pumpkin-carving workshop at the craft school on Oct. 15, 6-9pm, that includes wine and some insider’s tips about how to keep your jack-o-lantern grinning (or grimacing) as long as possible. www.tryonartsandcrafts.org.

