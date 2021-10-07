CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake rocks Japan's northwestern Chiba prefecture

By Junko Ogura, CNN
Henry County Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn earthquake of 5.9 magnitude struck Japan's northwestern Chiba Prefecture, which lies east of the capital Tokyo, on Thursday evening, according to the USGS. Japan Meteorological Agency first registered the magnitude as 6.1, with an initial depth of 80 kilometers (50 miles). The earthquake has since been updated to a 5.9 magnitude with a depth of 62 kilometers (38.5 miles), according to the USGS.

