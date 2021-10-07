CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruins Captain Bergeron Plans On Playing Until The Passion Wanes

By Jimmy Murphy
bostonhockeynow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA month ago, Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron made it clear that rather than sign a contract extension beyond this season, he is going to play out the final season of his contract this season and see where he’s at next July. “I’m going to play out this year and...

