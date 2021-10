Basketball season is just around the corner and Husker fans got their first look at the the men’s and women’s teams for Nebraska. First off, Keisei Tominaga is the most loved Nebraska athlete in the state right now, regardless of sport. That young man from Japan has three seasons of eligibility to use in Lincoln and he has a chance to smash every three-point record in the books, and if they start selling jerseys, his will constantly be sold out.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 12 DAYS AGO