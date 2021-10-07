The CIA Plot to Kidnap or Kill Julian Assange in London is a Story that is Being Mistakenly Ignored
An Icelandic man who played a major role in the FBI’s case against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been arrested in Iceland after authorities say he embarked on a brazen crime spree. Assange supporters say the arrest of Sigurdur Thordarson, reported by the Icelandic newspaper Stundin, deals yet another blow to his credibility after he gave an interview over the summer saying he had lied in his testimony about Assange to U.S. federal investigators. Thordarson, a convicted criminal with a long rap sheet that includes convictions for sexual abuse of minors, was sent back to the country’s highest security prison on Sept. 24, according to Stundin. Sources cited in the report say authorities made the decision to throw him back behind bars after he racked up several new allegations of financial fraud, including one in which he allegedly forged his lawyer’s signature to inflate assets. Deemed a “sociopath” in a court-ordered psychological evaluation, Thordarson is a former WikiLeaks volunteer who said he became a paid informant for the FBI within the group.
Today on the Show: The legendary whistleblower, Dan Ellsberg, whose release of the Pentagon Papers, put the lie to the entire US justification of the Vietnam War. We’’ll have Dan as our special guest for the hour speaking out about the brutal imprisonment of Julian Assange and the power of the whistleblower.
The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency allegedly discussed kidnapping or assassinating controversial WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in 2017, according to a new investigation by Yahoo News. What Happened? On Monday, Yahoo News reported that interviews with more than 30 anonymous former U.S. government officials suggest the CIA and former Director Mike...
While Julian Assange was killing time in the Ecuador’s embassy in London, the CIA were trying to dream up ways to kill him, and urine trouble if you put your trust in an IoT lavatory. All this and more is discussed in the latest edition of the award-winning “Smashing Security”...
The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence in 2017 gave its stamp of approval to a legal maneuver that we now know the CIA was using to hunt WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. According to an explosive investigation published Sunday by Yahoo News, senior Trump administration officials — including the former president and director of the CIA — considered options to kidnap and even assassinate Assange in 2017 as part of a CIA “offensive counterintelligence” operation. In order to expand its legal options, the administration moved to designate WikiLeaks as a “non-state hostile intelligence service,” a label first unveiled by then-CIA Director Mike Pompeo at an April 2017 think tank event.
